MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in Hudson, Wisconsin that traveled through back roads and farm fields before ending in a private yard with the suspect truck’s tires shot out, according to police.

Dramatic video released by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office shows the intense pursuit. It began on May 30 at around 11 a.m. when a Hudson police officer spotted a truck that was reported stolen days before.

Officer Ryan Bleskey attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Wisconsin Street, south of Vine Street, but the truck sped off. The pursuit traveled through streets, a farm field, and a yard before officers managed to block and pin the vehicle in a yard on the 800 block of Highlander Trail.

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy then shot out the tires of the truck, immobilizing it.

Blesky was injured while breaking out the window of the truck, and needed stitches to a cut on his arm. A deputy was involved in the pursuit was also injured, He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Authorities arrested the driver — identified as Cassidy Muecke of Fredonia, Wisconsin – on fleeing police and felony theft. He was booked at St. Croix County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.