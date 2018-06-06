MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A downtown Minneapolis farmers market is offering free yoga classes all summer long.

The Mill City Farmers Market has teamed up with Alchemy 365 and Yogafit Studios to offer free sessions every Tuesday night and Saturday morning.

The classes began this week and will continue through September.

The Tuesday class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in The Commons, the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Saturday class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the lawn across West River Parkway, which overlooks the Mississippi River and the Stone Arch Bridge.

For more information on the classes, click here.