Filed Under:Mill City Farmers' Market, Yoga
(credit: Mill City Farmers Market)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A downtown Minneapolis farmers market is offering free yoga classes all summer long.

The Mill City Farmers Market has teamed up with Alchemy 365 and Yogafit Studios to offer free sessions every Tuesday night and Saturday morning.

The classes began this week and will continue through September.

The Tuesday class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in The Commons, the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Saturday class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the lawn across West River Parkway, which overlooks the Mississippi River and the Stone Arch Bridge.

For more information on the classes, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch