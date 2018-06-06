MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old woman died Monday night after a minivan went off-road on a south metro highway exit ramp.

The State Patrol says a Volkswagon Routan went off-road around 10:15 p.m. on the ramp connecting westbound Highway 13 to Cedar Avenue South in Eagan.

Passenger Isabelle Marie Nappi, of Rosemount, was killed. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, 30-year-old Mohamedoqadar Alinoor, of Savage, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.