MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin man is missing, and the Dunn County Sheriff’s office wants the public’s help to locate him.

Joseph Tireman, 30, was last seen driving a yellow 2016 Polaris ATV in the Village of Wheeler at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tireman, from Wheeler, was wearing a black cut-off shirt and red shorts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.