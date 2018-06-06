Just hours before the Tuesday deadline, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison filed to run for attorney general. WCCO’s Reg Chapman sat down with Ellison to talk about his reasoning behind the move.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.