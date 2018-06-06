SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Lakeville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters in Lakeville manage to save a house, but couldn’t do much about the garage, and some vehicles that burned early this morning.

The homeowner along Hibiscus Avenue called 911 just after 2 a.m., after waking up to a popping noise coming from the garage. Two adults and four kids made it out safely.

A vehicle inside the garage was destroyed, and the boat and pickup truck in the driveway were heavily damaged.

The cause is under investigation, but the Lakeville Fire Chief didn’t think it was suspicious.

