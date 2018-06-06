MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Attorney General Mike Hatch is no longer in the running for his old job.

On Tuesday, the DFLer was one of several candidates to file for the race in the wake of current Attorney General Lori Swanson’s surprise decision to run for governor.

Others Democrats who jumped into the race included State Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman, and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

After filing on Tuesday, Hatch said that he would drop out of the race if an appropriate candidate stepped up.

It appears that happened.

On Wednesday, about 24 hours after Hatch filed for his old job, he withdrew his name from the race.

Hatch served as attorney general from 1999 to 2006.