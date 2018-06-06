MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man accused in a shooting during a robbery and also accused of pulling a knife on officers during questioning at Minneapolis City Hall has pleaded guilty to charges.

Marcus Fischer pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the chest and two counts of assaulting police in connection with the incident. He’s expected to receive more than six years in prison for shooting a man from whom he was buying a gun in a robbery attempt.

Fischer was being questioned by police at Minneapolis City Hall about the incident when he pulled out a knife and started cutting and stabbing himself. Authorities say Fischer also lunged at officers with the weapon before the two officers shot him. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Fischer admitted in court he met a man he didn’t know on Dec. 13, 2017, in northeast Minneapolis to buy a gun. During the meeting, he pulled out his own gun and shot the seller in the chest. Fischer couldn’t possess a gun because he was convicted for armed robbery in December of 2015.

Court documents state Fischer was arrested at his job at the Mall of America for the shooting. He admitted to pulling a knife on officers while in an interrogation room.