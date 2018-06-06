UPDATE: Police say Ansel Regalado was found.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro are searching for a teenage boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says 15-year-old Ansel Regalado went missing around 4 p.m. after leaving his home on the 15000 block of Tickseed Lane.

While the boy is a teenager, he looks and acts much younger, police say.

Regalado is described as standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeve gray shirt and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.