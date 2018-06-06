MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dozen homes across Minnetonka were burglarized, all in a similar fashion, over a recent three-night stretch.

Police say they happened in different neighborhoods from June 4 to June 6. No one has been arrested, and there are no suspect descriptions.

Ali is a homeowner in one of the neighborhoods that was targeted.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s dangerous, or crime is a normal thing here,” Ali said. “I guess I’ll be more careful leaving my garage door open and cars and stuff.”

Smart thinking, considering police say that is exactly what the burglars targeted. Investigators say suspects would look for unlocked cars, tap the garage door opener and let themselves in the homes. They made off with purses, wallets and other belongings.

”I used to leave my car in our driveway, and I just always felt it would be a real easy way for someone to break in by just either breaking a window or if the door, if I forgot to lock it,” said neighbor Josh Gallop. “So when I’d go inside, I just take my garage opener with me and not leave it in the car.”

He was bringing his garage door opener into his home before the burglaries happened, and wonders if that kept his house from getting hit, considering he lives only a few doors down from one of the victims. It is also what police suggest, along with locking your car doors and keeping your garage closed.

“And I guess as an extra precaution, we could lock the door from our garage into the house,” Gallop said.

Police are asking homeowners to be extra vigilant, and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.