MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The flow of refugees to the United States slowed dramatically since Donald Trump became president, and ordered a review of immigration safety and effectiveness.

Now, Minnesota’s endorsed Republican candidate for governor, Jeff Johnson, is calling for an end to refugee resettlement in Minnesota.

“As your new governor, I will be on a plane to explain to Attorney General Sessions or whoever else I have to that until we tell them otherwise, Minnesota’s participation in the refugee resettlement program is going to stop, period,” Johnson said.

The federally-funded refugee resettlement program is administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. It settles refugees admitted to the U.S. because they are persecuted in their home countries. But refugee numbers are dropping fast.

President Obama agreed to accept 110,000 refugees in 2017, but when President Trump took office, he cut that number to 45,000. Now, the State Department reports the actual number of refugees admitted was 29,022 — the lowest number since 2002.

Minnesota ranks in the top-ten states with the steepest decline in refugee arrivals. In 2016, Minnesota settled 3,059 refugees. In 2017, only 1,003.

Immigration is also part of Republican governor candidate Tim Pawlenty’s campaign. He is calling for a “pause” to Minnesota’s program until there are stronger vetting procedures.

“I do think we need a pause. I mean, this illegal immigration, and immigration more broadly in our country is out of control. The system’s broken and it needs to be fixed,” Pawlenty said.

Refugees represent only a tiny fraction of the nearly 1 million immigrants coming to the United States every year.

The Trump administration is reviewing how refugees are allowed into the U.S. to prevent possible terrorism.