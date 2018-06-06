Filed Under:Home Invasion, Savage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A female suspect is in custody after she broke into a Savage home and assaulted a girl Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police officers responded Tuesday at 3:24 p.m. to the 13000 block of Natchez Avenue on the report of an assault and burglary.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, a girl, at a neighbor’s home and she reported that an unknown female suspect entered her home through the back sliding glass door. Officers entered the home and arrested the female suspect.

The suspect is now at the Scott County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Police say a preliminary investigation has determined there was a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim. They do not know each other.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call Savage police at 952-882-2600.

