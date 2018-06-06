SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have craft beer taprooms made our corner bars obsolete? The latest of them to fall — The Muddy Pig in St. Paul.

Pioneer Press reported on the sudden closing. They announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be closing time for good.

The restaurant and bar cited financial hardships for the closure.

“We are sad to announce that tonight Tuesday, June 5th we will be closing our doors for the final time at 1 a.m. Like many recent closing, it has been tough times financially for small independents like the Muddy Pig,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We gave it a good run for 16 years and created many wonderful memories for St. Paul.”

Muddy Pig follows Fabulous Fern’s and Ward 6 in St. Paul; all have closed within the last two weeks.

