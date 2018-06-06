MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —With the number of people being diagnosed with mental health issues increasing, there’s concern in Minnesota about the loss of funding for a suicide prevention hotline.

The concern comes at a time when the issue is in the news after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment.

Police say the 55-year-old died by suicide.

Her sister says she may have taken her own life because of a struggle with bipolar disorder.

In Minnesota, the closing of the state’s suicide prevention hotline is setback for the mental health community.

The private nonprofit Canvas Health has served the state with a 24-hour “Crisis Connection” hotline, but has faced funding problems.

A nearly $1 million grant was included in the state budget bill, but the money was lost when Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the bill over priority disagreements with lawmakers.

On June 30, the hotline will end and the calls will be handled by an out-of-state suicide prevention program.

However, local mental health advocates want to reassure folks that many other help lines are out there and their calls will not be ignored.