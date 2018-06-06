MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people will be hitting the road now that it’s summer. Now, a new survey shows people think driving habits are worse in those months.

The survey from Hum by Verizon shows 80 percent of those surveyed think drivers are more likely to speed in the summer.

Also, 41 percent think drivers struggle to stay focused when the weather is nice.

Additional findings show one in five drivers has gotten at least one speeding ticket within the last five years.