MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man arrested for allegedly stealing a foster dog and other items from a home in the north metro.

Terron McGrown, 27, was arrested Tuesday on probable cause first-degree burglary in connection with last week’s early morning dog-snatching in Robbinsdale.

Police say the burglary happened on May 31 at 6:30 a.m. while the family slept in a home on the 3900 block of Halifax Avenue North.

When the family woke up, they found several items missing, including a car and a 3-month-old puppy named Shermie, a foster dog from Ruff Start Rescue.

Over the weekend, the rescue group issued a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On Monday, Shermie was found safe and briefly reunited with his foster family before being turned back over to the rescue.

The next day, officers announced they made an arrest in the case, citing the execution of two search warrants at two north metro homes that led to the recovery of stolen items.

As for the stolen car, it was found abandoned shortly after the burglary.

McGrown is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail pending formal charges.