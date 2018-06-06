Filed Under:Drowning, Nolan James Muonio, Wright County Sheriff's Office

MONTROSE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in his family’s swimming pool in Wright County.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identifies the boy as Nolan James Muonio of Montrose.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found unconscious at the bottom of the pool on Friday. Lifesaving efforts had begun before authorities arrived. The child was flown to a Minneapolis hospital, where he died Sunday.

The medical examiner’s office says the boy died of accidental drowning.

