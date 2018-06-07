Filed Under:Brian Melton, Clay County Attorney, Kuwait, Minnesota National Guard

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The chief prosecutor for a western Minnesota county is heading to the Middle East this fall along with other Minnesota National Guard soldiers.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton announced to his staff that he’s been activated for duty in Kuwait.

Melton says it’ll be the second time he’s been deployed since he was first elected in 2006.

Melton says part of the mission involves administering intelligence information. He plans to be away for about a year, beginning in late September or early October.

KFGO-AM reports Melton is a colonel in the Minnesota National Guard. He says he will not collect his county attorney’s salary while he is deployed.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch