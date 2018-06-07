Filed Under:Como Harbor, Como Zoo, Sea Lions, seals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Next year, Sparky the Sea Lion will make a splash in his new home.

Como Park Zoo broke ground on its new seal and sea lion exhibit Thursday afternoon. The $20 million attraction is called “Como Harbor.” The new exhibit includes a 5,000-square foot pool. Along with an indoor, underwater viewing area.

The salt water will also be heated, so the seals and sea lions can enjoy outside activities during the winter. Como Harbor should be finished by the fall of 2019.

“This zoo has grown. We’ve invested in this zoo. This zoo just keeps on getting better and better, and it is one of the things we are most proud of right here in St. Paul,” Mayor Melvin Carter said.

Until then, you’ll find Sparky and his friends in the Marine Mammal Building.

