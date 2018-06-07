MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 68-year-old woman is dead after the ATV she was operating rolled and fell on top of her in Wisconsin Wednesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported on June 6 at 6 p.m. at a rural residence in Pierce County. There, a 68-year-old woman was driving a four-wheel ATV with a chemical sprayer attached to the back rack.

She was spraying weeds on a hillside in a cow pasture when the ATV lost its footing, rolled down the hill and came to a rest on top of her. She was found by family at the time of the call.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation and the victim’s identity is being withheld until all family members are notified.