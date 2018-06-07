MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old man has admitted that he shot a 13-year-old boy in the head last fall.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Andrew Townsend pleaded guilty this week to first-degree assault in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, Townsend was in a fight in the Little Earth housing complex in south Minneapolis just minutes before the 13-year-old was shot.

Surveillance video captured him at the scene, holding a gun. Witnesses said they heard a man approach the victim, insult him and shoot him in the head.

The victim survived but suffered permanent injuries.

Townsend is slated to be sentenced on June 9. He is expected to get a seven-year prison sentence.