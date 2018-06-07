Filed Under:Little Earth, Minneapolis, Shooting
(credit: Hennepin County)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old man has admitted that he shot a 13-year-old boy in the head last fall.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Andrew Townsend pleaded guilty this week to first-degree assault in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, Townsend was in a fight in the Little Earth housing complex in south Minneapolis just minutes before the 13-year-old was shot.

Surveillance video captured him at the scene, holding a gun. Witnesses said they heard a man approach the victim, insult him and shoot him in the head.

The victim survived but suffered permanent injuries.

Townsend is slated to be sentenced on June 9. He is expected to get a seven-year prison sentence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch