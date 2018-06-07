MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota grandmother accused of a cross-country crime spree now faces a life sentence for murder.

A Florida grand jury indicted Lois Riess with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, grand theft auto and stealing the identity of a dead person.

Thursday morning, Riess made a brief court appearance in Florida via video conference. A judge told her she’d be held without bail.

Prosecutors say she killed Pamela Hutchinson back in April so she could steal her identity while on the run.

Riess had fled from Minnesota a month earlier, after investigators say she killed her husband David in their Blooming Prairie home. She’s also accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his business account.

In Minnesota, Riess is charged with one count of felony theft. Prosecutors are continuing to build a case against her.