MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins reinstated pitcher Trevor May from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, and optioned him to AAA Rochester.

May has been on the disabled list since February of 2017 after recovering from a torn right ulnar collateral ligament and having Tommy John surgery. He has appeared in six rehab games, with four starts. He was 0-3 with a 5.50 earned run average, 12 walks and 20 strikeouts.

To make room for May on the 40-man roster, the Twins put catcher Jason Castro on the 60-day disabled list. Castro is out for the season after having knee surgery for a meniscus tear.