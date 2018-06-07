MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday, June 7 would have been Prince’s 60th birthday, and Warner Brothers has announced a brand new release of rare outtakes.

The album “Piano & A Microphone 1983” is set to be released on Sept. 21. The 35-minute album is mostly comprised of recordings Prince made at home working through a number of songs.

Among those songs are fan favorites such as “Purple Rain” and “17 Days,” the B-side of “When Doves Cry.” However, there are also a number of other lesser-known tunes and previously unreleased material.

One of the tracks included, the spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep,” was made available to hear Thursday on various platforms. It is reportedly this recording that closes out filmmaker Spike Lee’s forthcoming “BlacKKKlansman,” which won the grand jury prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reports a group of Prince fans are getting together for a three-day celebration taking place in Henderson, Minnesota, near where scenes from “Purple Rain” were filmed.

Also, the Minnesota Twins will honor Prince tomorrow night at Target Field.

The Minnesota music icon died from an accidental painkiller overdose two years ago.