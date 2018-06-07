MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former Perkins baker pleaded guilty this week to urinating in his co-worker’s water bottle.

Conrrado Cruz Perez, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count of adulterating a substance with bodily fluid, court documents filed in Rasmey County show.

In exchange for the plea, the state agreed to drop a gross misdemeanor charge against Cruz Perez.

He will also be on probation for a year and have to follow whatever mental health recommendations the court orders.

Last month, Cruz Perez was charged for urinating in his co-worker’s water bottle at the Perkins in Vadnais Heights.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said her water bottle tasted of urine numerous times in the last year after she rejected Cruz Perez’s romantic advances.

In an interview with police, Cruz Perez admitted to urinating in her water bottle once, explaining that the restaurant was too busy for him to use the restroom. He said he forgot to throw the bottle away.

According to The Pioneer Press, Cruz Perez was fired from Perkins following the allegations. He is expected to be sentenced late next month.