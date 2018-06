STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Six employees were treated at the hospital after a chemical leak at a Rochester company.

The employees at Geotek were exposed to hydrogen cyanide and had eye and throat irritation Wednesday afternoon.

Geotek executive July Aldrich says the employees were taken to St. Mary in Rochester and have been released.

