Filed Under:Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wisconsin officials have found elevated levels of toxic heavy metals near a frack sand mine spill that sent millions of gallons of sludge into a Trempealeau River tributary.

Department of Natural Resources test results released late Wednesday show high levels of arsenic and other contaminants at the source of a spill at the Hi-Crush mine near Whitehall in western Wisconsin. The mine drained 10 million gallons of water (38 million liters) to rescue a contractor whose bulldozer slid into a pond last month.

Testing near the spill shows arsenic nearly seven times the allowable levels for drinking water. Levels are lower downstream.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick says the department has observed no fish kills and that oxygen levels there can support aquatic life.

Hi-Crush is cleaning up the spill.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch