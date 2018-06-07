MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new report shows Minnesota teen pregnancy rates are at an all-time low due to delayed sexual activity and highly-effective contraception.

The report, done by the University of Minnesota Medical School, shows that pregnancy rates for 15 to 19-year-olds in Minnesota declined 69 percent from 1990-2015, and the birth rate declined 63 percent. Teenagers from communities of color have the greatest decrease in pregnancy and birth rates, even though birth rates for American Indian, black and Hispanic youth in Minnesota are more than three times greater than that of white youth.

Even with the decline of pregnancy and birth rates, there are increasing rates of sexually transmitted infections for Minnesota teenagers. There has been a 13 percent decline in condom use since 2007. The study shows teenagers from transgender and nonconforming communities experience higher rates of sexually-transmitted infections.

To combat the rising rates, the study stresses the importance barrier methods and effective contraceptive methods.

The 10 counties with the highest teen birth rates are all in greater Minnesota. Mahnomen County has the highest birth and chlamydia rates, while Hennepin County has the highest gonorrhea rates.

Here you can find the Minnesota Adolescent Sexual Health Report.