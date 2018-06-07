MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Who is ready for the weekend? After a long work-week you might be ready to have some fun. WCCO This Morning found things to do if you’re into music, baseball or art fairs if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Art On The Lake

This weekend, head to the cozy lake side village of Excelsior for the 38th annual Art on the Lake. Browse booths of more than 140 contemporary and traditional artists, live music, and beer, wine and food all while taking in the stunning views of Lake Minnetonka. The art fair takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Excelsior Commons.

Prince Night At Target Field

This Friday is Prince Night at Target Field. The Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10. The first 10,000 fans will receive a limited edition purple inflatable Prince guitar. Immediately following the seventh inning stretch, fans will remain standing and illuminate their guitars for a special moment in remembrance of Prince.

The Electric Fetus’ 50th Anniversary

The Electric Fetus is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and you’re invited to the party! On Saturday, there will be a celebration concert at First Ave. Then, on Sunday an in store party includes a DJ spinning music across the five decades of the Fetus, Glam Doll Donuts and more.

Bulldog Races At Canterbury Park

Finally, head to Canterbury Park for the annual Bulldog Races! Due to high temperatures on Memorial Day, the races have been rescheduled to this Saturday. See 97 bulldogs race throughout the day on the main track. There will also be an on-track performance by the Budweiser Clydesdales.