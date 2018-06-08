Filed Under:Barbara Bush

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering his wife, Barbara Bush, on what would’ve been her 93rd birthday.

He tweeted on Friday about how she loved helping others. He said knowing there are so many out there who share her passion “puts joy in our hearts.”

Her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bush, is attending an event Friday at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She will read to patients and then join them in having some cake.

George and Barbara Bush were married for 73 years. She died April 17 in Houston after declining additional treatment for a life-threatening illness.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch