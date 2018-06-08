MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police arrested a teenage boy suspected of trying to kidnap and sexually assault a woman Friday in Brooklyn Park — the same suspect in a similar case last month.

Police responded to a report of a 20-year-old woman who had been attacked near a park on the 5900 block of 65th Avenue North just before 12:30 p.m. The woman told officers she was able to fight off the suspect, who then fled the scene on foot.

The woman’s uncle chased the teen, who ran into a nearby residence, but was soon removed by residents. The uncle was then able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

Police believe the suspect is the same young man who tried to kidnap a woman outside of a Brooklyn Park Aldi store on May 12. He is currently in custody awaiting charges.