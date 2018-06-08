MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just in time for summer, Minnesota has a new outdoor playground to enjoy.

The 3,000-acre Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park opened for campers.

It’s Minnesota’s first state park in 26 years and it comes with 21st century camping.

The park has three group campsites and 33 drive-in sites.

Amenities include electricity, flush toilets, access to running water, and WiFi.

And of course, it features miles of hiking and biking trails showing off Northern Minnesota’s landscape.