“Albert is an approximately 10-month-old neutered male Black Lab x Pointer Mix. He came to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control as a stray three weeks ago. Albert is a big puppy that needs exercise and training, but is very smart! He has also done well with other dogs at the shelter, but wants to play so older and quieter dogs may not appreciate his enthusiasm. He loves to play with toys. ”

