MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you keeping track of the top hits on Billboard’s top 100? Do you have a vested interest in what tune attains the honor of being 2018’s “Song of the Summer”?

If not, your age may be showing.

A new survey shows many people stop discovering new music after the age of 30.

The music streaming service Deezer surveyed 1,000 British citizens about the listening habits. About 60 percent of people said they were in a musical rut, listening to the same songs over and over.

The peak age for discovering new music seemed to be around 24.

According to Business Insider, there is research to suggest one reason we return to the same songs time and again stems out of musical nostalgia.