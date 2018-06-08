Filed Under:Local TV, Music
(credit: Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you keeping track of the top hits on Billboard’s top 100? Do you have a vested interest in what tune attains the honor of being 2018’s “Song of the Summer”?

If not, your age may be showing.

A new survey shows many people stop discovering new music after the age of 30.

The music streaming service Deezer surveyed 1,000 British citizens about the listening habits. About 60 percent of people said they were in a musical rut, listening to the same songs over and over.

The peak age for discovering new music seemed to be around 24.

According to Business Insider, there is research to suggest one reason we return to the same songs time and again stems out of musical nostalgia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch