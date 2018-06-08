MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With summer, comes travel. And that’s when you realize that maybe Minnesota really does have two seasons- winter and road construction.

“Cold, cold, cold, cold, and cold. You finally get done with it and you got this,” George Terry, of Minneapolis, said.

“I saw it on the news so I know it’s coming. But they have to get fixed at some point. It’s an inconvenience no matter when they do it,” Colleen Harris, of St. Paul, said.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, parts of I-94 and 35W will be most affected. For the weekend, I-94 will close both lanes between I-394 and 35W until 5 a.m. Monday. For the next 4 months, the Grant exit off of 35W will be closed. And for the next three years, the ramp from 94 East to 35W south will be shut down.

“Whether you are going into the cities, looking for something to do, or you have work to do, they’ll be finding new ways to get around. It’s not going to be pretty,” Alexander Carney, of Minneapolis, said.

35W northbound will also be closed from Highway 62 to 94. That will begin Sunday night and will re-open Monday morning at 6 a.m.

“We know it’s difficult. We apologize. We understand,” MnDOT’s Dave Aeikens said.

Aeikens said a lot of what’s happening is bridge reconstruction on major roadways and he’s hoping visitors take advantage of detours and public transportation.

“Just think about it and plan ahead and give yourself lots and lots of time,” Aeikens said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation does have all this information on their project page, to help you plan ahead. And on that web page is a transit tab that shows you what you need to know if you are planning on taking the bus or light rail, whatever it may be.