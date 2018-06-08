Filed Under:Local TV, Lowry Hill Tunnel, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash in the Lowry Hill Tunnel in downtown Minneapolis sent three children to the hospital late Thursday.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened just before 8 p.m.

A vehicle rolled inside the tunnel while heading west on Interstate 94. According to reports, one of the passengers in the vehicle, a child, was ejected. That child and two others were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The State Patrol said there may have been a lack of seat belt use in the crash.

No immediate word was released on the condition of the children taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested at the scene on probable cause of giving false information to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch