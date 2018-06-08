MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash in the Lowry Hill Tunnel in downtown Minneapolis sent three children to the hospital late Thursday.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened just before 8 p.m.

A vehicle rolled inside the tunnel while heading west on Interstate 94. According to reports, one of the passengers in the vehicle, a child, was ejected. That child and two others were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The State Patrol said there may have been a lack of seat belt use in the crash.

No immediate word was released on the condition of the children taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested at the scene on probable cause of giving false information to police.