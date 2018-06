MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man will face up to 40 years in prison for gunning down a young woman in a strip mall parking lot.

A jury found Nicholas Jefferson guilty of killing Iesha Wiley last May in a parking lot off Lyndale and Broadway Avenues.

Prosecutors say Wiley’s ex-boyfriend encouraged Jefferson to shoot her.

Her ex-boyfriend, Marvel Williams, pleaded guilty to his role in her death and will be sentenced later this month.