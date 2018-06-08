MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Issues on the ground” caused a Sun Country flight from Minneapolis to Las Vegas to take off before any luggage was loaded, according to a company spokesperson.

People on Flight 117, which left Thursday evening, have been issued refunds for bag feeds, as well as $50 travel vouchers for the mistake.

The spokesperson said bags arrived in Las Vegas late Friday afternoon, and they are working on getting them to passengers. The company is still investigating the mix-up.

