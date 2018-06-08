Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Sun Country

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Issues on the ground” caused a Sun Country flight from Minneapolis to Las Vegas to take off before any luggage was loaded, according to a company spokesperson.

Sun Country

(credit: CBS)

People on Flight 117, which left Thursday evening, have been issued refunds for bag feeds, as well as $50 travel vouchers for the mistake.

The spokesperson said bags arrived in Las Vegas late Friday afternoon, and they are working on getting them to passengers. The company is still investigating the mix-up.

Read More: Hundreds Stranded After Sun Country Cancels Flights

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch