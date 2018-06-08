The Artisan Home Tour, now in its 5th season, opens on Fri., June 8 and runs June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 with 22 new homes to tour.

There are also five artisan-quality remodeled homes that will be open the final weekend, June 22-24.

These million-dollar plus residences are from the region’s most exclusive homebuilders and remodelers and feature the most popular designs, materials, accessories and colors.

Click here for more information.