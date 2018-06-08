Comments
It’s all about details in the homes featured on the 2017 Artisan Home Tour, like these from Home #9, an amazing Wayzata Condominium from John Kraemer & Sons. See the complete home June 9-25: ArtisanHomeTour.org. (credit: Landmark Photography)
The Artisan Home Tour, now in its 5th season, opens on Fri., June 8 and runs June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 with 22 new homes to tour.
There are also five artisan-quality remodeled homes that will be open the final weekend, June 22-24.
These million-dollar plus residences are from the region’s most exclusive homebuilders and remodelers and feature the most popular designs, materials, accessories and colors.
Click here for more information.