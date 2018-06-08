Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they’re looking for a Wisconsin man wanted for pulling a gun on his wife and teenage son, and who could be in Minnesota.

Jonathan Pogrebas’ wife reported he pulled out the firearm on Tuesday after she filed for divorce. She said he pointed it and her and their son. He then stole a car and left the area.

Now, authorities across the boarder in Trempealeau County believe Pogrebas broke into a cabin there.

Police say he left a note stating he was heading to the Boundary Waters.

wisconsin fugitive 1 Authorities Seek Wis. Man Who Pulled Gun On Wife, Son

(credit: Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department)

Pogrebas is considered armed and dangerous. He was believed to be driving a white BMW that was stolen from a neighbor.

If you see him, don’t approach him; just call 911.

