MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the finest cocktail recipes in the Twin Cities. This week, he hits up Hola Arepa and the recently-opened Hai Hai to get some cool and refreshing summer drinks just in time for pool parties and beachfront lounging.

Surfing on Saturn — From Hola Arepa

Hola Arepa specializes in craft cocktails designed to complement the flavors in Latin street food. Their signature dish, the arepa, is a staple of Venezuela.

Ingredients

2 ½ oz Gin (rum or vodka also work well)

1 oz Amaretto

1 oz Chili-Cinnamon Grenadine*

¾ oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz Goya Passion fruit Cocktail

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

* To make Grenadine add 2 Thai chili peppers and 1 stick of cinnamon to a bottle of Rose’s Grenadine (or, if you prefer, 12 oz of homemade Grenadine syrup) and shake. Can be used immediately.

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, plus 3 cups of ice, in a blender. Blend briefly (about 5 seconds), on high. Serve in a lowball glass and enjoy immediately. Makes 2 cocktails.

Hai of the Storm — From Hai Hai

Hai Hai specializes in craft cocktails with an Asian influence, to complement the flavors of their Vietnamese street food menu. Two boozy slushees are always on the menu.

Ingredients

2 oz Angostura White Rum (Spiced and Aged Rum also work well)

½ oz Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum

1 ½ oz Chili-Cinnamon Infused Grenadine *

¾ oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 ½ oz Goya Passion Fruit Juice

½ oz Plantation O.F.T.D Rum

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, plus 2 cups of ice, in a blender. Blend briefly (about 5 seconds), on high. Serve in a lowball glass and enjoy immediately. Makes 2 cocktails.