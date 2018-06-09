MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two toddlers were rushed to a hospital after a crash in Steele County Friday afternoon.

According to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 2 p.m. An SUV collided with a pickup truck at a rural intersection of Havana Township.

A 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl riding in the SUV were airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, but deputies weren’t sure of their condition. They were both in child safety seats at the time of the crash.

First responders took the 52-year-old driver of the pickup to Owatonna Hospital, but authorities weren’t sure of the extent of his injuries. The 31-year-old woman driving the SUV was treated and released at the scene. Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Investigators don’t think drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.