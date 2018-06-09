MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s most iconic music stores is celebrating a big milestone.

Electric Fetus in Minneapolis will turn 50 on Sunday. The store is known for offering a wide selection of vinyl, a format that has re-gained popularity since the early 2000s.

Besides the flagship Minneapolis location, there is also an Electric Fetus in Duluth.

To celebrate, the business hosted a concert Saturday night at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. In the video above, photojournalist Lewis Karpel gets in on the festivities.