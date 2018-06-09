Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Democratic Party says it will hold a special endorsing convention for Minnesota candidates vying for Rep. Keith Ellison’s seat in Congress.

The convention will be held June 17 in Minneapolis. Six candidates are seeking to fill the vacancy created by Ellison’s decision to run for Minnesota attorney general.

The party says in the statement that Ellison’s move has “resulted in a great deal of confusion and interest” in how the DFL will handle the primary election and delegates should have a chance to endorse a candidate.

The candidates are state Rep. Ilhan Omar, former Minnesota House speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, state Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, Frank Nelson Drake and Jamal Abdi Abdulahi.

The DFL primary is scheduled in August.

