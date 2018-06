MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is clinging to life after a crash in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 33-year-old Andre Kaplan of White Bear Township was riding south on Highway 280 near University Avenue when he lost control, hit the guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

First responders say he suffered life-threatening injuries and took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.