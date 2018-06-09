Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, could face severe thunderstorms and downpours Saturday afternoon.

A system of storms is already being fueled by heavy moisture across southwestern Minnesota early Saturday morning, with a severe thunderstorm warning briefly declared just southwest of the Twin Cities. Those storms will taper off as the morning rolls on, but could redevelop in the early afternoon.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the system of thunderstorms will weaken significantly before it passes over the Twin Cities, sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. As the afternoon continues, however, those storms will strengthen to produce heavy downpours by 5 p.m.

The storms could impact Saturday’s Twins game at Target Field, with the first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. A delayed game is likely, if not a cancellation, as storms develop, Augustyniak said.

Southern Minnesota may have the potential for floods, too, as some parts of the area are already dealing with several inches of rain since Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service already declared a flash flood warning for a portion of Carver County, in effect until 1 p.m.

