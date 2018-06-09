Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a Friday night shooting in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Investigators say it happened at around 10:35 p.m. on the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue. Responding officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they first arrived at the scene, which police described as “chaotic.”

Another victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center later Friday night with a gunshot wound, police said. None of the three victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police haven’t arrested anyone in the incident and are continuing to investigate.

