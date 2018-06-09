Suicide Prevention Resources: Reach Out, Open The Conversation | Nat'l Lifeline: 800-273-8255 | Watch More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a St. Paul Park Friday evening.

According to St. Paul Police, it happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Asbury Street and Laford Avenue in Hamline Park. Two men on bikes reportedly approached the victim and the group exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled the scene.

Police say bystanders loaded the victim into a car and drove him to the hospital, with the help of a police escort. He went into surgery that night for what police say is a non-life threatening injury.

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the shooting.

