OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — One man has died in the crash of a helicopter in the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin after it hit power lines.

The Oshkosh Northwestern says the Winnebago County Coroner’s office confirmed the death. The identity of the man was not released.

The helicopter plunged into the river on Saturday after hitting power lines and broke a propeller blade.

Authorities had to bring in special equipment to clean out downed power lines before they could search the water and bring the helicopter to the surface.

A photo of the helicopter showed its frame smashed and tail broker.

