MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of ducklings are safe and sound with their mother, thanks to police and firefighters in West St. Paul Sunday morning.

In a tweet, the West St. Paul Police Department said the 12 ducklings were trapped in a sewer. Officers apparently pulled the tiny birds out just after 9 a.m., gathered them in a fishing net and released them in a nearby pond where the mother was waiting.

New record. 12 ducklings saved from sewer today. Reunited with mom. pic.twitter.com/irwkvNUBon — West St. Paul Police (@WestStPaulPD) June 10, 2018

Firefighters were involved in the rescue as well.